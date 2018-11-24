Air Malta in discussions for Airbus flight academy

Discussions were held on a number of potential initiatives with Airbus with a delegation from Air Malta led by tourism minister Konrad Mizzi.

One of the potential initiatives discussed was the development of a flight academy to be set up by Air Malta with the support of Airbus to offer different training courses for pilots. This initiative is being proposed by Air Malta after the airline trained 20 cadet pilots for Qatar Airways.

Airbus provided a production update on the delivery of two new A320neo aircraft which will be joining Air Malta’s fleet in the first half of 2019. The brand new aircraft will replace existing A320ceo aircraft as part of Air Malta’s fleet replacement programme.

Talks were also held on cost-effective technicam options which will be available to Air Malta to launch long-haul routes.

Mizzi said Air Malta will be planning new routes in line with its growth strategy, to position itself as the airline of the Mediterranean to connect Europe with Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.