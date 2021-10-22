Fact-checking the PN’s billion-euro debt criticism

Is Malta’s level of public debt truly unprecendented? So scream the Nationalist Party billboards that complain of Malta’s high deficits and debt, a mere two years after the COVID-19 pandemic introduced massive costs: health spending, vaccinations, and economic and wage subsidies.

The Labour administration seems unpeturbed by the fiscally conservative criticism: one PN billboard in Msida has been placed alongside an Infrastructure Malta billboard that boasts of a €400 million roadworks investment. Across the road on the Msida roadside, is a new social housing complex that points to the kind of spending that has informed the debt programme.

The PN criticism arguably has been tone-deaf in the way it lambasts the “worst ever recession” Malta found itself in, when COVID dropped economic growth levels but still forced the government into a massive subsidiy programme for businesses to pay employees, rents and energy bills.

Indeed, it appears the recession criticism from the PN refers to the COVID-19 recession in the first half of last year.

But Maltese voters rate highly the government’s performance on economic management and disposable income, as a recent MaltaToday survey shows, ranking the two concerns the government’s best performing issues. Combined, it is safe to say that the overwhelming majority agree with the government’s fiscally expansionist programme to protect jobs and consumer demand.