Red is the new black for Caruana’s Budget briefcase

matthew_vella
24 October 2022, 4:11pm
by Matthew Vella

Forget the leather and gold-plated emblem – the new Budget briefcase is a nod to Malta’s British past with its burgundy case and boxy corners.

The briefcase displays the Republic of Malta’s coat of arms, with two inscriptions: on the front ‘Ministru tal-Finanzi’, and a verse from the Maltese national anthem, ‘Saħħa l-ħaddiem’ on the back.

Weighing 2.5kgs, the case is similar to such historic ‘red boxes’ as found in a number of Commonwealth countries such as Singapore. The case will be used exclusively on Budget Day.

Do I look good in red? Clyde Caruana shows off his new purchase...
There is a convention that a departing Finance Minister is given the Budget briefcase used during his tenure as a token of appreciation, which is why Caruana used his private funds for such a purchase.

Even in the United Kingdom, it is traditional to see the Chancellor of the Exchequer clutching a red box briefcase which transports the all-important financial plan.

The word Budget comes from an old French word ‘bougette’, meaning little bag – the UK House of Commons in fact explains that it was customary to bring the statement on financial policy to the House of Commons in a leather bag. The modern equivalent of the bag is the red despatch box or Budget box.

In the UK, a new box commissioned by The National Archives was used since 2011. Previously, William Gladstone’s original red Budget box from 1860 was used by every UK Chancellor until 2011.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
