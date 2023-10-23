Budget 2024 will be 'envy of other countries', Clyde Caruana states

Government has announced that 81% of this year's budget measures have been implemented.

During a press conference, Principal Permanent Secretary, Tony Sultana stated that although the completion rate is satisfactory, the fact that the measures affect the lives of people directly is what gives government its satisfaction.

Meanwhile, finance minister, Clyde Caruana spoke about next year's budget, stating that it will be, "the envy of other countries."

Caruana said that since 2020, Malta was hit by one crisis after another, namely the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and now, Caruana noted, "we have the possibility of another war in the Middle East."

"When compared to other countries," Caruana stated, "our country was, is, and will continue to be economically strong."

Regarding energy subsidies, Caruana said that the €350 million in subsidies that are to be spent throughout the next year should not be taken for granted. Without these subsidies, he stated, the subject of every public discussion would be on the economy.

Instead, the finance minister said that Malta's financial state facilitates a budget where no new burdens are going to be brought on people.

"We're not selling tomorrow for today," Caruana reassured those present, insisting that government's actions are aimed at strengthening the Maltese economy for future generations.