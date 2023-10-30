Budget 2024: Stipends to increase by €64 next year

Stipends will be increasing by €64 next year, the finance minister has announced.

He said the increase was pro-rata to increase in cost of living.

Caruana also said, that government will be substantially increasing the stipends of specific courses.

“We are addressing the need for more trained individuals in crucial sectors for our country's economic transition, as well as in vital areas where the country faces shortages, such as primary level teachers or teachers in scientific and mathematical studies,” he said.

The government will also maintain its provision of tax credits for students who wish to further their studies at the Masters and Doctorate levels via the Get Qualified and Higher Educational Qualifications programs.