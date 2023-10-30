menu

Budget 2024: Stipends to increase by €64 next year

Government will be substantially increasing the stipends of specific courses like teaching and mathematical studies

karl_azzopardi
30 October 2023, 7:48pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
University of Malta (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
University of Malta (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

Stipends will be increasing by €64 next year, the finance minister has announced.

He said the increase was pro-rata to increase in cost of living.

Caruana also said, that government will be substantially increasing the stipends of specific courses.

“We are addressing the need for more trained individuals in crucial sectors for our country's economic transition, as well as in vital areas where the country faces shortages, such as primary level teachers or teachers in scientific and mathematical studies,” he said.

The government will also maintain its provision of tax credits for students who wish to further their studies at the Masters and Doctorate levels via the Get Qualified and Higher Educational Qualifications programs.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.