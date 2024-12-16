Parliament approves budget estimates

Parliament approved the budget estimates for each ministry in a series of votes taken on Monday afternoon, concluding the debates on Budget 2025.

The marathon session saw MPs approve each of the individual ministry estimates with 41 votes in favour and 32 against. Amendments proposed by the Opposition to symbolically reduce the remuneration of ministers by €1 each were defeated.

MPs also approved the appropriation of funds and several schedules attached to the budget with 41 votes in favour and 33 against.

The approval of the estimates means that Budget 2025 is now approved at all stages and can be implemented. Budget estimate votes are considered votes of confidence.

Budget 2025 was presented by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana on 28 October with Opposition leader Bernard Grech and Prime Minister Robert Abela giving their reactions a week later.

A vote on the budget was taken then but as per procedure, subsequently, parliament debated the individual ministry estimates throughout November. As is normal, both sides agreed to take the votes on the individual estimates in a single session on 16 December.

After an exchange of greetings, the House adjourned for the Christmas holidays. It will reconvene on 13 January.