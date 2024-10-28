Budget 2025: Latest updates and analysis live on MaltaToday

🔴 LIVE

It’s Budget day, and MaltaToday will be brining you all the latest updates as they happen live.

Our special coverage will feature a live blog with real-time updates, while economist JP Fabri from Seed Consultancy will provide real-time expert analysis, breaking down the economic implications of the budget.

Our team of journalists will also be on hand to unpack the new measures and explain how they will impact businesses, families, and the wider economy.

Before the Finance Minister Clyde Caruana reads out the Budget in parliament at 6pm, we will also take a look at what some of the country’s top lobby groups and unions would like to see in Budget 2025.

Make sure to follow MaltaToday throughout the day for all the latest news, expert commentary, and detailed insights on Budget 2025.

MaltaToday will also be publishing a special Budget print edition on Tuesday, and an extensive Budget supplement on Sunday 3 November.

Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to stay updated on everything Budget 2025.