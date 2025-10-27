Budget 2026 | Budget tackles obesity, mental health, and dementia care

The budget promises the creation of a new obesity clinic in response to Malta’s ongoing struggle with high obesity rates. The clinic will provide structured, multidisciplinary care, combining medical, nutritional, psychological, and physical interventions. Patients will also have seamless referrals to specialized services, such as diabetes management and bariatric surgery, promoting a culture of lifelong health.

Mental health and dementia care

Mental health services will see significant improvements. Three regional mental health centres will open—one in Bormla and two in the central and northern regions—focusing on accessible, community-based care. Complementary measures include a new social centre linked to Mount Carmel Hospital and the Blossom Initiative in Gozo, which targets early interventions for youth suffering from mental health issues.

As part of the broader focus on cognitive health, a new dementia centre in Sliema will open in 2026, providing specialized support for individuals living with dementia and reinforcing Malta’s ongoing dementia strategy.

Hospital Infrastructure

The budget also outlines the gradual transformation of St. Luke’s Hospital into a health care village. Over the coming year, work will progress on the hospital’s first main block, which will serve as a one-stop shop for outpatient services. The temporary relocation of Karen Grech Hospital will facilitate the completion of this ambitious project.

Mater Dei Hospital will expand its neonatal and paediatric units, add a second obstetric theatre, and introduce an advanced cryopreservation facility to support IVF programs. Cancer care upgrades include new linear accelerators, a haematology day ward, a Fast-Track Online Referral System for gynaecological cancer, and continued investment in the Cancer Research and Innovation Hub Malta (CRIHM), with over €3.3 million in funding.

The Gozo Hospital will also see extensive upgrades, including a new helipad, expanded operative theatres, a renal unit, improved coronary and high dependency units, a hyperbaric unit, and upgraded pharmacy facilities, in line with the Gozo HealthCare Campus Masterplan.

Health Centre operating hours in Ħal Qormi, Gżira, and Rabat (Gozo) will be extended to improve access.

New service for diabetics

A holistic assessment service for diabetic patients not currently under regular follow-up is also being developed. The initiative aims to improve prevention, identify early signs of potential complications, and reduce the risk of serious health problems, ensuring better long-term outcomes.

Eligibility for pink card

The government has announced a significant extension of eligibility for the pink card, lowering the age from 75 to 65. Individuals aged 65 and over who are receiving supplementary assistance will automatically be entitled to free prescribed medicines under the scheme, without the need to undergo means testing.

The budget estimates also include a 300,000 expenditure on the free distribution of menstrual products in schools.