Man injured after stone slabs collapse on him
A 43-year-old man was grievously injured in an accident on a construction site in Fgura on Wednesday.
The accident occurred at 12:40pm in Mater Boni Consili Street.
Police said, the victim, who lives in Birkirkara and is a Bulgarian national, was injured when he was hit by some stones which fell as a result of winds.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
