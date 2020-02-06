Man injured after stone slabs collapse on him

A 43-year-old man was grievously injured in an accident on a construction site in Fgura on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at 12:40pm in Mater Boni Consili Street.

Police said, the victim, who lives in Birkirkara and is a Bulgarian national, was injured when he was hit by some stones which fell as a result of winds.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.