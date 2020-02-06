menu
Żejtun car collision leaves women seriously injured

The incident happened in Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas, Żejtun

karl_azzopardi
6 February 2020, 1:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 26-year-old woman has been seriously injured following a car collision in Zejtun.

The incident happened in Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas, Żejtun, when two cars, a Citroen C4 Cactus driven by a 44-year-old man from Zurrieq, and a Toyota Hiace driven by a 41-yearold man from Zejtun collided.

The incident resulted in one of the cars colliding into a Fiat 500 driven by the woman.

The collision resulted in the woman’s injury.

An ambulance and a medical team were called on-site, which took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified for her injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
