Bugibba man charged with December fuel theft

The man had stolen €100 worth of diesel from a company garage, and had been on the police’s wanted list since December

21 February 2020, 3:00pm
by Matthew Agius

A man from Bugibba has been charged with stealing diesel from a commercial garage in Luqa, after his alleged victim recognised his number plate.

Ian Xuereb, 33, was arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this morning, accused of aggravated theft, receiving stolen goods and relapsing.

Senior police inspector Hubert Cini told the court that the accused had stolen €100 worth of diesel on 13 December 2019 from a company garage in Luqa.

Xuereb had been traced through the number plate of the car used in the thefts.

The accused had been on the wanted list since December but was only recently apprehended by the police.

Xuereb pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted the accused.

