Killer of Gozo warden, Ganni ‘l-Muha’, found dead in prison cell

A 72-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell on Monday morning.

The man, whose nationality is Maltese, was found at around 6:30 am, and has been identified as John Attard ‘Il-Muha’.

Attard was an accomplice in the stabbing of Gozitan traffic warden Fortunata Spiteri, 19 years ago.

Spiteri was stabbed five times, with forensic experts stating that two of the blows had almost severed her aorta and principal vein.

John Attard was one of three involved in the murder, with one of the accomplices, Benny Attard jailed for 30 years, and the third, Giuseppe Farrugia, dying while proceedings were ongoing.

During investigations, Benny Attard had told investigators how John Attard had approached him, and both had agreed to kill Fortunata Spiteri.

On the night of the murder, all three were picked up by John Attard who allegedly commissioned the murder after being booked on a number of occasions by the victim.

Jurors had convicted Attard by seven votes to two, but had acquitted him of masterminding the murder despite storing evidence against him.

When handing down the sentence, Mr Justice Michael Mallia had said that Attard’s involvement in the murder was the “last straw”, due to the fact that back in 1975 he had caused injuries to his father resulting in his death.

District police have been informed, and have started investigating the case.

An internal inquiry has been launched.

The last time an inmate was found dead was in November, after being found unconscious on his cell floor at around 2:00 am.