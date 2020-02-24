Art teacher facing sex abuse charges after children complain of groping

An art teacher from Fgura has been remanded in custody on child abuse charges after allegedly groping a number of children at private lessons.

52-year-old Carmel Agius was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Monday morning, accused of molesting 5 pupils, all girls aged between 9 and 12, at Agius Art School.

Inspectors Roxanne Tabone and Hubert Cini told the court that the man would give private lessons at his studio. One of the man’s female pupils had spoken out after being touched inappropriately and a police report was filed. The police had sent for over 50 of the art school’s students, of whom 4 then reported instances of sexual harassment, which included touching their private parts.

Agius’ lawyer Martha Mifsud entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

She requested a ban on the publication of the man’s name, but the court rejected this request, instead ordering a ban on the publication of the names of the minors to avoid secondary victimisation. There was no reason for the accused’s name to be banned from publication, said the court, adding that it could encourage other victims to come forward.

The lawyer requested bail, arguing that safeguards could be imposed to protect the children.

The inspector, however, informed the court that the accused was facing near-identical charges in other proceedings. “He has the addresses and phone numbers of all the children and their parents who live in the same village or nearby.”

The court, after hearing the parties, on account of the gravity of the charges, the lack of trustworthiness of the accused and because the principal witnesses are all minors, denied bail.