Sicilian men accused of motorcycle snatch and grab theft

Two Sicilian men have been remanded in custody after being charged with carrying out a snatch and grab theft whilst riding a motorcycle.

Shopkeeper Daniele Landolfi, 30 and welder Francesco Tanzi, 37, both from Naples, appeared in the dock before magistrate Neville Camilleri this morning, accused of criminal conspiracy, stealing a wristwatch, driving a motorcycle without insurance and relapsing. The men had arrived in Malta a few days ago and had their return trip booked for yesterday, sources said.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Jonathan Ransley arraigned the men.

The theft took place in Dingli Street, Sliema, on 23 February, when the men, who were riding a motorcycle, allegedly snatched a Rolex wristwatch off the wrist of a pedestrian and drove off. The men are thought to be part of a criminal gang who had chosen their victim as he dined at a restaurant. He was followed out onto the street, where the theft took place on 23 February at around midday.

This type of theft is common in Sicily, but is a new phenomenon in Malta, police said.

Lawyers Noel Bartolo, legal aid to Tanzi and Roberto Montalto, appearing for Landolfi, entered pleas of not guilty. Bail was not requested at this stage.