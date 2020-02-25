menu

Truck driver seriously injured after falling four storeys in Mellieha field

The man was driving his truck in Mellieha, when for some unknown reason he drove into a nearby field

25 February 2020, 3:51pm
by David Hudson

A 77-year-old driver fell four storeys while driving his truck in Mellieha.

The incident took place at around 12:15pm at the limits of Cirkewwa. The man was driving a Toyota Dyna when, for some reason, he drove down into a nearby field.

Police said that Member of the Civil Protection assisted the man on site. An ambulance later transported the man to Mater Dei hospital where he is recovering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

