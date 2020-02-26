menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured during a traffic accident on Monday 

26 February 2020, 8:30am
The accident occurred at 6:30am on the Imriehel bypass in the direction of Marsa
The accident occurred at 6:30am on the Imriehel bypass in the direction of Marsa

A 52-year-old man was seriously injured during a traffic accident on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at 6:30am on the Imriehel bypass in the direction of Marsa.

Police said that a Suzuki Wagon, driven by a 52-year-old man and a Land Rover driven by a 30-year-old woman collied. 

The injured party was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing and an inquiry has been opened.  

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Elderly man grievously injured after attack in Qormi
Court & Police

Elderly man grievously injured after attack in Qormi
Truck driver seriously injured after falling four storeys in Mellieha field
Court & Police

Truck driver seriously injured after falling four storeys in Mellieha field
David Hudson
Alleged police attacker jailed for breaching bail
Court & Police

Alleged police attacker jailed for breaching bail
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.