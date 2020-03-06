Man dies in Marsa traffic accident

A man has died during a traffic accident in Marsa late on Thursday evening.

The accident occurred at 11:45pm, on the Marsa Bypass in the direction of Hamrun.

Police said that the victim was hit by a Kia Picante driven by a 28-year-old man from Zejtun.

An ambulance on sight attempted to resuscitate the victim, however, he was declared dead on the spot.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened and magistrate Audrey Demicoli has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.