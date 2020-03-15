menu

Man dead after Qawra stabbing

The incident happened in Triq il-Gifen, Qawra at around midnight

karl_azzopardi
15 March 2020, 9:22am
by Karl Azzopardi
The site of the stabbing
A 37-year-old man from Nigeria has died following a stabbing in Qawra.

The incident happened in Triq il-Gifen, Qawra at around midnight.

Initial investigations by the police revealed that an argument happened outside an establishment on the street.

An ambulance and medical team were called onsite, with the victim receiving medical assistance onsite.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was first certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Later on, at around 1:00 am, the man was pronounced dead.

An individual is being probed by the police to help in the investigation.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia has launched an inquiry into the case, and has employed several experts to help with the case.

