Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash

A 37-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Regional Road on Monday evening.

The accident occurred at 11:30pm in the direction of St Julians.

Police said that a 37-year-old motorcyclist from Pembroke was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 44-year-old Irish man, living in San Gwann.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.