Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash

17 March 2020, 7:40am
Police said that a 37-year-old motorcyclist from Pembroke was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 44-year-old Irish man, living in San Gwann.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

