Armed robbery at Msida shop

A man armed with a knife entered a grocery shop in Msida and threatened shopkeepers, demanding cash on Wednesday night 

26 March 2020, 8:24am
The hold up occurred at 11pm at a grocery store in Triq San Lwiġi
A man armed with a knife entered a grocery shop in Msida on Wednesday night and threatened shopkeepers, demanding cash.

The hold up occurred at 11pm at a grocery store in Triq San Lwiġi.

Police said the shop was being manned by two Indians, aged 30 and 43.

The thief escaped with cash. No one was injured in the incident.

A police investigation is ongoing.

