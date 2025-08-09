Government continues action against illegal fishing

The government has reaffirmed its ongoing work against illegal fishing, stating that it does not start with each lampuki season.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights Anton Refalo said, “The government is not only committed to defending Maltese and Gozitan fishermen, but also to looking towards the sustainability and future of fishing in our country.

The ministry will continue to safeguard the rights of Maltese and Gozitan fishermen as well as their families throughout the year, especially and not least during the lampuki season.”

The ministry highlighted a number of achievements by the Maltese authorities, such as the introduction of recommendations and rules at a Mediterranean and European level. At the request of Malta and other countries, the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA) has increased the number of its vessels, with one vessel tasked to inspect areas known for illegal lampuki fishing.

This vessel entered Malta last June and is currently inspecting near Sicily.

The reputation of the Maltese authorities with EFCA and the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG MARE) also led to European Commissioner for Fisheries Costas Kadis visiting Malta in June, in the early months of his term.

The visit was to understand Malta’s arguments and meet fishermen to hear their concerns.

The lampuki fishery is regulated under European law and follows recommendations from the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM), with the season officially opening on 15 August.

Malta is pushing for the European institutions to consider changing this date due to climate conditions affecting migration patterns, but the government says this should be done through proper legislative processes, not by ignoring current rules.

The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture is working with the Armed Forces of Malta and EFCA to enforce the rules. When videos appeared online of fishermen catching lampuki on 1 August, the Department informed EFCA, which called a meeting of the lampuki nets working group on 7 August.

Malta proposed that the Ocean Sentinel be sent to the Strait of Sicily for inspections, and by that evening, the vessel was on site.

The ministry said this shows the effectiveness of Maltese authorities in European institutions. It also noted that this work is in line with a European Parliament regulation led by MEP Thomas Bajada to combat illegal fishing by third countries, which aims to stop the practice and impose strong penalties.

Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Rights, Alicia Bugeja Said said, “In cooperation with the European Commission, Malta will continue to support our fishing communities. This Government is ensuring that our seas are responsibly protected for future generations.”

She also said that full support from the European Commission at the GFCM level is being requested, so that the laws are enforced and those who do not comply with them face appropriate consequences.

The ministry noted that last year, fewer lampuki entered the fishery, linked to climate change and warmer sea temperatures in the Mediterranean. The Department is carrying out a scientific study to ensure Malta’s arguments in Europe are based on facts and science.