Motorcylist dies in Qormi accident

Updated at 4:45pm with police correction regarding Toyota Aygo driver

A 38-year-old man from San Ġwann has tragically lost his life after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a car in Qormi.

The accident happened at around 12pm on Easter Sunday, the police said.

The victim, who had been riding a Suzuki GSX motorcycle, crashed into a Toyota Aygo which was being driven by a 26-year-old woman from Sliema.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli started an inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.