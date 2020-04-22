Police investigating Birkirkara theft

Police are investigating a theft in Mannarino Street, Birkirkara.

At around 6:45 pm, police were informed about the burglary at a shop in the street.

Investigations revealed how a man with a sharp weapon entered the shop and demanded money from a 20-year-old cashier who resides in Attard.

The thief escaped from the site of the incident with the cash.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Duty magistrate Astrid Grima has launched an inquiry and instructed several experts to help her with the case.