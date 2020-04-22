menu

Police investigating Birkirkara theft

The incident happened in Mannarino Street, Birkirkara 

karl_azzopardi
22 April 2020, 8:56pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Police are investigating a theft in Mannarino Street, Birkirkara. 

At around 6:45 pm, police were informed about the burglary at a shop in the street. 

Investigations revealed how a man with a sharp weapon entered the shop and demanded money from a 20-year-old cashier who resides in Attard. 

The thief escaped from the site of the incident with the cash. 

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Duty magistrate Astrid Grima has launched an inquiry and instructed several experts to help her with the case. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
