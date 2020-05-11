Motorcyclist injured in traffic accident

A 37-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday afternoon in Gozo.

The accident occurred at 6pm in Triq il-Kunċizzjoni.

Police said the motorcyclist, an Italian resident of Nadur had been driving a Keeway Cityblade in Qala when he lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown.

The victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.