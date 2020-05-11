menu

Motorcyclist injured in traffic accident

A 37-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday afternoon 

11 May 2020, 7:33am
The accident occurred at 6pm in Triq il-Kunċizzjoni
The accident occurred at 6pm in Triq il-Kunċizzjoni

A 37-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Sunday afternoon in Gozo.  

The accident occurred at 6pm in Triq il-Kunċizzjoni.

Police said the motorcyclist, an Italian resident of Nadur had been driving a Keeway Cityblade in Qala when he lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown.

The victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man arrested after police find drugs and weapon
Court & Police

Man arrested after police find drugs and weapon
Laura Calleja
Motorcyclist injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist injured in traffic accident
Cyclist grievously injured after collision with car in Hamrun
Court & Police

Cyclist grievously injured after collision with car in Hamrun
Matthew Agius
Man dies after stun gun, sedation used in disturbance complaint
Court & Police

Man dies after stun gun, sedation used in disturbance complaint
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.