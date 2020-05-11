menu

Fire breaks out in LIDL Santa Venera car park

Nobody injured after car catches fire in underground car park at LIDL's Santa Venera outlet

massimo_costa
11 May 2020, 8:38pm
by Massimo Costa
Nobody was injured after a fire broke out at LIDL's Santa Venera supermarket car park (File photo)
Nobody was injured after a fire broke out at LIDL's Santa Venera supermarket car park (File photo)

A fire broke out in the underground car park of the LIDL supermarket in Santa Venera this afternoon, after a vehicle brust into flames.

Nobody was injured in the incident, the police told MaltaToday.

Preliminary investigations show that a shopper's car caught fire. The flames then spread to another vehicle which was parked close by.

The supermarket was evacuated as a precaution, reports indicate.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Fire breaks out in LIDL Santa Venera car park
Court & Police

Fire breaks out in LIDL Santa Venera car park
Massimo Costa
Motorcyclist dies in Coast Road accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist dies in Coast Road accident
Massimo Costa
Factory worker seriously injured in accident
Court & Police

Factory worker seriously injured in accident
Karl Azzopardi
Man wanted in Hungary for human trafficking arrested in Malta
Court & Police

Man wanted in Hungary for human trafficking arrested in Malta
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.