Fire breaks out in LIDL Santa Venera car park
Nobody injured after car catches fire in underground car park at LIDL's Santa Venera outlet
A fire broke out in the underground car park of the LIDL supermarket in Santa Venera this afternoon, after a vehicle brust into flames.
Nobody was injured in the incident, the police told MaltaToday.
Preliminary investigations show that a shopper's car caught fire. The flames then spread to another vehicle which was parked close by.
The supermarket was evacuated as a precaution, reports indicate.
