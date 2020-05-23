Man seriously hurt in in St. Julian's apartment assault

A man from Germany was grievously injured after being attacked from behind following an argument in St. Julians early this morning.

The police said they were called to an apartment in Vjal Portomaso at around 4:30am on Saturday.

District police reacting to the call found that there had been an argument between two men in the apartment in question. Whilst the victim was being spoken to by the police at the scene, he was attacked from behind by a 59 year-old Maltese man and suffered injuries.

A medical team was dispatched and administered first aid, before the man was taken to hospital for further treatment. He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries and is still being treated.

The Maltese man, who lives in nearby Sliema, is being spoken to by the police. Investigations into the incident continue.