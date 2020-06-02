Man seriously injured in three-car crash on Tal-Balal Road
A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday afternoon near Gharghur.
The accident took place at 5:30pm in Triq tal-Balal.
Police said the vehicles involved were a Hyundia i20 driven by the 30-year-old, who lives in St Paul's Bay, a Kia Picanto driven by a 32-year-old woman from Zabbar and a Daihatsu Sirion driven by a 33-year-old man from Mellieha.
70-year-old woman from Mellieħa, who was in the Daihatsu was slightly hurt.
A magisterial inquiry is underway.
