Man seriously injured in three-car crash on Tal-Balal Road

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday afternoon near Gharghur.

The accident took place at 5:30pm in Triq tal-Balal.

Police said the vehicles involved were a Hyundia i20 driven by the 30-year-old, who lives in St Paul's Bay, a Kia Picanto driven by a 32-year-old woman from Zabbar and a Daihatsu Sirion driven by a 33-year-old man from Mellieha.

70-year-old woman from Mellieħa, who was in the Daihatsu was slightly hurt.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.