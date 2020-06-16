menu

Man grievously injured in Qormi argument

A 45-year-old man was grievously injured in an altercation on Monday in Qormi

16 June 2020, 7:39am

Police said assistance was requested at around 9pm when the 45-year-old man, who is from Ghana, entered the police station covered in blood.

The altercation took place on Canon Road.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A 36-year-old man was also slightly injured in the altercation. Police said the younger man, also from Ghana, injured the older man with a knife.

Police took the younger man to the Floriana police station for questioning. 

An inquiry has been opened and an investigation is ongoing.

