menu

Three arrested in drug raid

Three men were arrested on Monday by the police in a drugs operation in Gharghur

16 June 2020, 11:30am
Photo taken by the police
Photo taken by the police

Three men were arrested on Monday by the police in a drugs operation in Gharghur.

Police said that after days of surveillance, they carried out a raid on a farmhouse in Gharghur, which led to the discovery of what they suspected to be cocaine and a sum of €45,000 in cash.

The men, aged 28, 31, 53, were arrested on site and taken to the police headquarters for questioning.

The 28-year-old is expected to be charged in court on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.  

More in Court & Police
Mechanic given suspended sentence for dismantling stolen BMW
Court & Police

Mechanic given suspended sentence for dismantling stolen BMW
Massimo Costa
Drug addict accused of stealing car batteries remanded in custody
Court & Police

Drug addict accused of stealing car batteries remanded in custody
Massimo Costa
Man handed suspended sentence after admitting to mobile phone theft
Court & Police

Man handed suspended sentence after admitting to mobile phone theft
Massimo Costa
Former carer jailed for five years for 'shocking' attack on elderly resident
Court & Police

Former carer jailed for five years for 'shocking' attack on elderly resident
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.