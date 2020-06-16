Three arrested in drug raid

Three men were arrested on Monday by the police in a drugs operation in Gharghur.

Police said that after days of surveillance, they carried out a raid on a farmhouse in Gharghur, which led to the discovery of what they suspected to be cocaine and a sum of €45,000 in cash.

The men, aged 28, 31, 53, were arrested on site and taken to the police headquarters for questioning.

The 28-year-old is expected to be charged in court on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.