Jason Azzopardi fined €50 for libel no-show

Lawyer and Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has been fined €50 after he failed to turn up in court as a defendant in a libel case filed against him by Education minister Owen Bonnici.

When the case was called, Bonnici appeared in court, but his counterpart did not, although his lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel was present.

The court declared Azzopardi to be in contempt of court and fined him €50.

After the decree was handed down, Bonnici, who had filed the case after being described as a criminal on Facebook by Azzopardi, took to the social network to criticise Azzopardi, referring to Azzopardi as “Beatu Azzopardi” (“Blessed Azzopardi”) describing him as “childish” and “a keyboard warrior.”

On being called a criminal, Bonnici said he “does not deserve this adjective” and had filed the libel to clear his name.

Bonnici pointed out that he had gone to court for every sitting.

Lawyer Pawlu Lia appeared for Bonnici.