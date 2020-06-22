Car crash leaves two men seriously injured

Two men were seriously injured when the car they were in crashed, overturned and caught fire, in St Julians on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at 3am in St Andrew’s Road.

Police said the two men, both Italian, were driving when the car they were in a Toyota Auris, crashed and hit the barrier.

Members of the Civil Protection Department went on-site to control the fire.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been appointed to lead the inquiry.