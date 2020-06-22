menu

Car crash leaves two men seriously injured

Two men were seriously injured when the car they were in crashed, overturned and caught fire in St Julians  

22 June 2020, 7:50am
The accident occurred at 3am in St Andrew’s Road
The accident occurred at 3am in St Andrew’s Road

Two men were seriously injured when the car they were in crashed, overturned and caught fire, in St Julians on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at 3am in St Andrew’s Road.  

Police said the two men, both Italian, were driving when the car they were in a Toyota Auris, crashed and hit the barrier. 

Members of the Civil Protection Department went on-site to control the fire.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were suffering from serious injuries. 

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been appointed to lead the inquiry. 

 

More in Court & Police
Six arrested over drug find during police roadblock
Court & Police

Six arrested over drug find during police roadblock
MaltaToday Staff
[LIVE] Keith Schembri claims Yorgen Fenech told him Adrian Delia asked for €50,000 to stop Casa, Pierre Portelli used to pick up the money
Court & Police

[LIVE] Keith Schembri claims Yorgen Fenech told him Adrian Delia asked for €50,000 to stop Casa, Pierre Portelli used to pick up the money
Matthew Agius
Car crash leaves two men seriously injured
Court & Police

Car crash leaves two men seriously injured
Man arrested after cocaine found in his car
Court & Police

Man arrested after cocaine found in his car
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.