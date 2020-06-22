Six arrested over drug find during police roadblock

Six young people were held after police caught them with drugs during a roadblock in Bormla on Sunday night.

The youths aged between 16 and 23 were in a car when police conducting a roadblock in Triq Tlett Ibliet saw them act suspiciously.

At around 11pm, police from the Rapid Intervention Unit who were conducting a roadblock noticed a vehicle that stopped some distance from them and its passengers acted in an unusual way.

The police followed them and again the driver drove a few metres away.

A search of the area where the car stopped yielded packages with substances suspected to be drugs.

A subsequent search of the car yielded a multipurpose tool in a bag belonging to a 16-year-old. The driver of the vehicle did not have a license.

Four women and two men were held. Investigations by the Bormla district police and the RIU are ongoing.