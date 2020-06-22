Six arrested over drug find during police roadblock
Six young people were arrested after police found them in possession of cocaine, cannabis, heroin and crack
Six young people were held after police caught them with drugs during a roadblock in Bormla on Sunday night.
The youths aged between 16 and 23 were in a car when police conducting a roadblock in Triq Tlett Ibliet saw them act suspiciously.
At around 11pm, police from the Rapid Intervention Unit who were conducting a roadblock noticed a vehicle that stopped some distance from them and its passengers acted in an unusual way.
The police followed them and again the driver drove a few metres away.
A search of the area where the car stopped yielded packages with substances suspected to be drugs.
A subsequent search of the car yielded a multipurpose tool in a bag belonging to a 16-year-old. The driver of the vehicle did not have a license.
Four women and two men were held. Investigations by the Bormla district police and the RIU are ongoing.