Homeless 17-year-old stole to sustain his drug habit

Teenager stole cash from his mother’s aunt to sustain his drug habit

karl_azzopardi
23 June 2020, 12:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Youth who admitted charges denied bail pending a pre-sentencing report
A 17-year-old youth was charged with stealing money from his mother's aunt to sustain his drug habit, with the court hearing that he is also homeless.

The teenager admitted the charges. He was not granted bail.

The young man said he was homeless after getting kicked out of his parents’ household. He said the theft was to sustain a drug habit.

Due to the accused not having a residence to live in, the court will be drawing up a pre-sentencing report. It will also carry out an assessment of the accused in order to establish what type of help he needs and deliver the appropriate sentence.

The accused is also a first-time offender.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli presided over the case and lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
