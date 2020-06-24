Yorgen Fench told police he knew of early election seven months before

Yorgen Fenech had told police that he knew in December 2016 that an early election would be called, one of the inspectors prosecuting the suspected Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind has testified.

Inspector Kurt Zahra, who was was testifying on Wednesday before the public inquiry in the Caruana Galizia assassination, said that Fenech had told police, while being interrogated, that he had known at the end of 2016 that an early election would be held.

Zahra, along with inspector Keith Arnaud, is leading the prosecution in the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

Responding to questions from Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Zahra confirmed that Fenech had known months in advance that an early election was on the cards.

The snap general election, which was held on 3 June 2017, had been announced by then prime minister Joseph Muscat a month earlier, on 1 May.

Azzopardi also asked Zahra about sim cards which the three hitmen in the murder - Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio and Vince Muscat - had purchased towards the end of 2016.

Zahra said that the sim cards had been used by the three in burner phones. He said they had stopped using them after the October 2017 car bomb murder.

The inspector told the inquiry board that briefings given to the prime minister and OPM officials about the progress of the murder investigations used to be attended by either former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta, or by inspector Arnaud.

He also confirmed that, in the course of the investigation, he would always answer to, and inform of any developments, Valletta and ex-police chief Lawrence Cutajar.

Zahra's testimony before the inquiry board continued behind closed doors.

Former acting police commissioner and assistant commissioner Carmelo Magri and Manoel Theatre chairperson Michael Grech also gave testimony.

Magri told the inquiry that Ian Abdilla - who was replaced as head of the police's Economic Crimes Unit yesterday - would be best placed to speak about the lack of cooperation by the United Arab Emirates on requests by the Maltese police force and Europol for information on certain off-shore companies, including 17 Black and Macbridge.

Grech testified before the inquiry about a script for a play, called "Min Qatel lil Daphne Caruana Galizia", which former V18 artistic director Mario Philip Azzopardi had submitted to the Manoel Theatre's board in 2016, before Caruana Galizia had been murdered.

The script, Grech said, had been rejected.

After the murder, Azzopardi had submitted another script, this time for a play called Ix-Xiħa, in which one of the characters was a blogger modelled on Caruana Galizia. This script was also rejected.

Caruana Galizia's widower, Peter Caruana Galizia, also took the witness stand. He told the inquiry board about a video of a press event which took place on 16 October 2017. The video, which was found by Daphne's son Matthew, is available on YouTube and appears to show that, at around the time the car bomb which killed Daphne had exploded, Joseph Muscat had been attending a press event.

The date the video was taken was deduced through the timestamp apparent on the screen of a video camera which was filming Muscat, which shows up around 57 seconds in.

The video, Peter Caruana Galizia said, cast doubts on claims by Keith Schembri that he had been with Muscat and former OPM communications head Kurt Farrugia when he got to know about the murder. Schembri does not appear in the video of the press event.

The public inquiry is tasked, among other things, with determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

In the previous sitting, a technical analysis of the geolocation data for Chris Cardona's mobile phone could not conclude with precision whether the former minister was at a conference or a brothel, while in Germany in January 2017.

The expert only had information from one cell tower which was close to the German city of Essen, where the conference had taken place.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija house on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.