Man dies in police headquarters lock-up after drugs arrest

A 35-year-old from Mtarfa has died while in lock-up at the police headquarters in Floriana on Wednesday morning.

While in lock-up the man began to fit, and as such received medical assistance immediately including the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The medical team attempted to assist the person, but despite all attempts, he lost his life at around 3:40am.

The man had been stopped at 12:30am by two members of the Rapid Intervention Unit while on patrol. The subsequent search lead to the discovery of what the police suspected to be drugs.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.

PN calls for an independent inquiry

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said it was calling for an independent inquiry into the arrested man’s death including its causes, whether it could have been prevented, who was responsible for precautions to safeguard the man’s health, and whether all laws and protocols were observed.