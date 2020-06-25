menu

Woman seriously injured in traffic accident

A 50-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Marsascala

25 June 2020, 12:54pm
The accident took place at 5:30am in Triq il-Gardiel
A 50-year-old woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Thursday in Marsascala. 

The accident took place at 5:30am in Triq il-Gardiel.

Police said that an Italian national driving a Toyota MR 2 lost control of the vehicle he was driving and collided into a parked vehicle. The 50-year-old woman was in the Toyota.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

