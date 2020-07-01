menu

Would-be lab thief released on bail

Second man charged in connection with attempted theft from lab at University, released on bail

matthew_agius
1 July 2020, 2:21pm
by Matthew Agius
A second man has been charged, and subsequently released on bail, in connection with an attempt to steal items from a lab at the University of Malta (File photo)
A second man has been charged in connection with an attempt to steal items from a laboratory at the University of Malta.

John Joseph Debono, 31, from Mgarr was charged with complicity in theft and attempted theft, as well as relapsing.

The attempted thefts took place on 25 June at around 2pm from the Chemistry Building at the University.

Debono pleaded not guilty and was released on bail this afternoon by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace against a €500 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign a bail book once a week and observe a curfew. He will also be under bail supervision.

Debono is the second man to be charged in connection with the attempted theft. On Sunday, 27-year-old Juanito Jimenez was also charged with attempted theft from the University’s Department of Chemistry building of items worth in excess of €2,300.

The police said that the theft had not taken place due to factors independent of his will. Jimenez was also charged with breaching the conditions of a sentence handed down in 2018 and becoming a relapser. He was remanded in custody

In both cases the accused were assisted by lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia.

Inspectors Joseph Mercieca and Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
