Jason Azzopardi files libel against Delia security man Ċensu l-Iswed

The Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has filed libel proceedings against Adrian Delia’s activist and security, Vincent Borg, known as Ċensu l-Iswed, over “defamatory and foul lies” on Facebook.

Borg made allegations about Azzopardi's private life in a social media post asking a series of questions on behalf of party members about the PN before Delia's leadership.

He later edited the post, removing the reference to Azzopardi.

Borg, from Valletta, provides security and chauffeur services to Delia. He also warned the lawyer Bernard Grech, a possible PN leadershpi candidate, not to be part of the “rebel group” that has succesfully forced Adrian Delia into a leadership race.

In other allegations, Borg referred to alleged payments that PN MPs Claudette Buttigieg and Karl Gouder received from the party.

Azzopardi called out Borg: “I will not let anyone, more so [Borg], with his reputation, to lie about me,” he said, adding that he was aware of a “diabolic plan against him by the criminal web” within the two main parties.