Man sustains grievous injuries in Qawra fight

A 24-year-old man who lives in St Paul’s Bay sustained grievous injuries in a fight that took place in Qawra at around midnight on Saturday.

It was the Syrian national, who reported the fight when he entered the Qawra police station with blood on his clothes, the police said.

The man said he had just been attacked by a group of foreign nationals in Triq it-Trunċiera.

District police established that a fight broke out between a group of people but the perpetrators had already fled when they went on site.

An ambulance took the Syrian national to hospital, where he was certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.