Yorgen Fenech told family doctor: ‘If I go down, everyone takes the fall’

The compilation of evidence against businessman Yorgen Fenech continues on Tuesday.

In the previous sitting, captain Logan Wood, who was responsible for Yorgen Fenech’s yacht, the Gio, testified. Wood revealed that on the night of 19 November he had been informed by the security at Portomaso that police officers were surrounding the yacht.

He had also seen three cameramen from the media in the area. Wood told the court that he had informed Fenech about the situation, who had told him “don’t worry about it, they’re making a whole scene like we’re going to escape.”

Magistrate Rachel Montebello also ordered the police commissioner and the court registrar to investigate the matter and determine who may have leaked the recordings, which are understood to have been played behind closed doors.

Fench has also been on hunger strike protesting against the allocation of two new inmates to his cell, allegedly without being kept in quarantine.

Fenech is charged with masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija on 16 October 2017.