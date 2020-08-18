menu

26-year-old woman arrested in Sliema drug bust

Police arrest woman over the alleged trafficking of cannabis 

karl_azzopardi
18 August 2020, 5:41pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Credit: Malta Police
Credit: Malta Police

 A 26-year-old German woman has been arrested over the alleged trafficking of drugs. 

Police said that investigations started after customs flagged a package which contained four jars of a substance suspected of being cannabis.

The package was sent to the woman’s address. 

The arrest was carried out on Tuesday afternoon, at her apartment in Sliema. 

Following the arrest, police found six more jars containing cannabis, objects used for the consumption of drugs and around €8,000 in undeclared cash.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has been informed of the case and has instructed several experts to help him with the inquiry. 

The woman is being held at the Floriana lockup. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
Court & Police

Karl Azzopardi
