St Julian’s noise complaint leads to drug bust

A noise complaint has led to the arrest of three Spanish youths after police found drugs at their apartment.

The young people, all aged 23, were found in the possession of cannabis grass, cannabis resin and ecstasy pills.

Police said that around 4:15 am, police received a noise complaint over an apartment in Triq il-Mensija, St Julian’s.

Upon arriving to the apartment, police instructed the youths to go down stairs but they refused.

With the help of neighbours, police were able to enter the building and go the apartment in question.

A search in the apartment yielded the substances suspected of being drugs.

The three were arrested and held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana.

Police investigations remain ongoing.