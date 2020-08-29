Woman hospitalised after Xewkija traffic accident

The police are investigating a traffic accident in Gozo, earlier today, which left a woman hospitalised with serious injuries.

The 47 year-old victim, who comes from Poland, was hit by an Opel Astra driven by a 77 year-old British citizen in Mgarr road, Xewkija at around noon, according to a statement issued by the police.

A medical team administered first aid at the scene, before the woman was taken to Gozo General Hospital. She was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech is conducting an inquiry.