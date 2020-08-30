menu

Sliema double murder: third suspect arrested in Spain with help of Interpol

Third suspect in Pandolfino-Maciejowski murders is caught in a hotel in Cadiz with the help of Spanish police and Interpol

30 August 2020, 7:00pm
Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered in their Sliema home on 18 August
A third suspect behind the double murder in Sliema of 18th August has been arrested in Spain.

Police said the suspect, a man, was arrested by Spanish police inside a hotel in the city of Cadiz, in a joint operation between the Maltese and Spanish police.

He is believed to have fled Malta after Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski were shot dead in their home. Interpol had been involved in tracking the man down.

CCTV footage from the crime scene showed three men entering their house and exiting just four minutes later. Gold belonging to the two was missing. Investigators say they believe the murders were theft-related. 

The police have since charged two men, Albanian national Daniel Muka and North Macedonian national Viktor Dragomanski, with the murders.

Sliema double murder: third suspect arrested in Spain with help of Interpol
