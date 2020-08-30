Sliema double murder: third suspect arrested in Spain with help of Interpol

A third suspect behind the double murder in Sliema of 18th August has been arrested in Spain.

Police said the suspect, a man, was arrested by Spanish police inside a hotel in the city of Cadiz, in a joint operation between the Maltese and Spanish police.

He is believed to have fled Malta after Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski were shot dead in their home. Interpol had been involved in tracking the man down.

CCTV footage from the crime scene showed three men entering their house and exiting just four minutes later. Gold belonging to the two was missing. Investigators say they believe the murders were theft-related.

The police have since charged two men, Albanian national Daniel Muka and North Macedonian national Viktor Dragomanski, with the murders.