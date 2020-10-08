Motorcyclist grievously injured in traffic accident

A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Gzira on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at around 5pm near Manoel Island.

Police said, the 40-year-old man, from Bulgaria, was riding a Honda WW125A that was involved in a collision with a Seat Ateca, that was being driven by a 32-year-old man who lives in San Gwann.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.