Motorcyclist grievously injured in traffic accident

8 October 2020, 8:31am
The accident occurred at around 5pm near Manoel Island
Police said, the 40-year-old man, from Bulgaria, was riding a Honda WW125A that was involved in a collision with a Seat Ateca, that was being driven by a 32-year-old man who lives in San Gwann.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. 

