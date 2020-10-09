Migrant charged with providing false documents

A man has been charged with facilitating attempts at illegal migration.

Soee Malik, 26, from Gambia, a resident at Hal Far Tent Village was charged with conspiracy in assisting another person to leave Malta using false passports and tickets.

Malik would provide the false documents to would-be migrants, although he would not forge the documents himself.

Before magistrate Marseanne Farrugia yesterday, the man pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was not requested and he was remanded in custody.

Inspector Karl Roberts prosecuted. Lawyer Graziella Tanti was legal aid counsel to the accused.

