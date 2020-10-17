menu

84 bird skins found at Maltapost by Customs

Stan the sniffer dog credited with the find

matthew_agius
17 October 2020, 10:13am
by Matthew Agius
The parcel was intercepted at the Maltapost sorting facility
A keen-nosed sniffer dog by the name of Stan has snuffed out an attempt to breach importation laws, when he pointed his handlers to a package containing bird skins of illegal provenance.

During parcel screening by the Canine unit at the Maltapost sorting facility, Stan the sniffer dog was on duty to sniff out potential illicit goods being imported through the postal system. 

During these inspections, Stan gave a positive reaction to a large parcel. The parcel was subsequently opened by Customs Officials stationed at Malta post who discovered 84 bird skins wrapped in tape. ERA officials where duly informed and the items were seized and withheld by Customs pending investigations.

 

