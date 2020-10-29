menu

Ministry confirms child under protection order left Malta illegally with mother

The child, granted a protection order from her birth mother, failed to return to her foster family after visiting her mother over the weekend 

nicole_meilak
29 October 2020, 8:26pm
by Nicole Meilak

A foster child granted a protection order from her birth mother illegally escaped Malta, likely with the help of her mother, the Ministry for Family has confirmed. 

The child was living with a foster family but was granted unsupervised access to her mother for a number of hours on weekends. This was made possible following a decision taken by the review board, as the child herself had expressed a desire to spend more time with her mother. This was done as part of a reintegration plan. 

On 12 October, the Directorate for Alternative Care was informed by the foster family that the mother failed to return the child back home. When social workers visited the mother's house they found the door shut with a padlock, after which a report was filed with the police. 

Later that same day, police notified the Directorate that the mother was located in another European country, while the Immigration Office at Malta International Airport confirmed that the girl travelled illegally.

The Directorate for Children is maintaining continuous communication with the police and other relevant authorities, and the foster family is being provided all possible assistance. 

Europol has been contacted so that they can assist in the case.

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Ministry confirms child under protection order left Malta illegally with mother
National

Ministry confirms child under protection order left Malta illegally with mother
Nicole Meilak
Yorgen Fenech wants testimonies of inquiry’s behind-closed-doors witnesses
Court & Police

Yorgen Fenech wants testimonies of inquiry’s behind-closed-doors witnesses
Matthew Vella
Man denies double knife attack charges
Court & Police

Man denies double knife attack charges
Matthew Agius
Two admit to stealing from camper van
Court & Police

Two admit to stealing from camper van
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.