Man jailed for four years over groping incident

A homeless 22-year-old man from Sudan has been jailed for four years after he admitted to sexually harassing a woman on a bus.

Adam Saleh pleaded guilty before magistrate Astrid May Grima, to having groped the woman on a bus near Luqa. The victim had alighted from the bus near Sky Parks, not far from the airport.

Saleh had followed her and continued to molest the woman, who screamed for help. A passing man had intervened to protect her.

Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Roderick Attard confirmed in court that the accused had escaped and was later found in a search by the police, accompanies by the victim.

He was arraigned on 23 June and had pleaded not guilty, but had changed his plea on 15 October and admitted.

Saleh was also found guilty of causing the woman to fear violence. A 5-year protection order was issued in favour of the victim by the court which also imposed a personal guarantee of €2,000.