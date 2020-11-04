menu

Daniel Muka prison escape foiled

Murder suspect’s attempt to escape from the Corradino Correctional Facility is foiled by prison officials

karl_azzopardi
4 November 2020, 7:02pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Daniel Muka
Daniel Muka

Murder suspect Daniel Muka’s attempt to escape from prison has failed.

A home affairs ministry spokesperson has said that Muka was found in possession of material which was shaped into a tool or weapon.

The contraband was found by prison officials who immediately notified the police.

A magisterial inquiry into the case has been launched.

The home affairs ministry spokesperson said the incident happened a number of days ago, but wouldn’t specify when.

READ ALSO | Sliema double murder: Daniel Muka was wearing Pandolfino’s chain when arrested, court hears

Albanian national Daniel Muka was arrested in connection with the Sliema double murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski after police raided a derelict apartment in Floriana.

The couple were murdered at their Sliema home in Locker Street on Tuesday 18 August.

Muka is also the suspect in the hold-up on a Tigné Point jewellery shop three years ago. He was out on bail.

READ ALSO: Who is Daniel Muka, the man linked to the Sliema double murder?

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Daniel Muka prison escape foiled
Court & Police

Daniel Muka prison escape foiled
Karl Azzopardi
Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Brian Tonna, Karl Cini choose silence since they are subject to ongoing investigations
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Brian Tonna, Karl Cini choose silence since they are subject to ongoing investigations
Matthew Agius
52 asylum seekers take government to court over delayed rescue and pushback
Court & Police

52 asylum seekers take government to court over delayed rescue and pushback
Matthew Agius
Koħħu bristles at Prime Minister’s ‘arch criminal’ label
Court & Police

Koħħu bristles at Prime Minister’s ‘arch criminal’ label
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.