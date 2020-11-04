Daniel Muka prison escape foiled

Murder suspect Daniel Muka’s attempt to escape from prison has failed.

A home affairs ministry spokesperson has said that Muka was found in possession of material which was shaped into a tool or weapon.

The contraband was found by prison officials who immediately notified the police.

A magisterial inquiry into the case has been launched.

The home affairs ministry spokesperson said the incident happened a number of days ago, but wouldn’t specify when.

Albanian national Daniel Muka was arrested in connection with the Sliema double murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski after police raided a derelict apartment in Floriana.

The couple were murdered at their Sliema home in Locker Street on Tuesday 18 August.

Muka is also the suspect in the hold-up on a Tigné Point jewellery shop three years ago. He was out on bail.

